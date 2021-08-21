Help descends on N.W.T.'s Sahtu region amid surge of COVID-19 cases

The Canadian Red Cross is being sent to help Fort Good Hope's understaffed healthcare team deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases, according to the remote N.W.T. community's chief.

Tommy Kakfwi told CBC News he heard from MP Michael McLeod that the federal government had "released assistance" on Saturday morning, and that members of the Red Cross might come as early as the Sunday morning.

And, according to McLeod, that's not the only help that's being mobilized.

"I have also been on the phone with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, and I am pleased to share that the Government of Canada is able to provide assistance via the deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel to assist with community response efforts," he wrote in a post on social media.

McLeod didn't specify to which communities the Canadian Armed Forces were being sent.

Kakfwi told CBC News Saturday morning he wasn't aware of the Canadian Armed Forces being deployed, but he had been asking that the Canadian Rangers be activated.

"They could police the river, the airports, because we're trying to control incoming and outgoing traffic," he said, adding that North-Wright Air had suspended scheduled service to both Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake.

The Canadian Rangers are a sub-component of the Canadian Army Reserve, according to the federal government's website. They live and work in remote, isolated and coastal regions of the country and provide "light-equipped, self-sufficient mobile forces" to support in domestic national security and public safety operations.

"Nobody knows the community better than the people themselves," said Kakfwi.

As of Friday evening, the active number of cases across the N.W.T. grew to 198. That includes 86 cases of the virus in Fort Good Hope, a community of approximately 516 residents, and 73 cases in Colville Lake, a community of about 129.

Earlier this week, the territorial government asked the federal government and the Canadian Red Cross for additional staff and supplies.

Health Minister Julie Green told CBC News on Wednesday the territory required additional resources for testing and lab analysis as well as more people to administer vaccines.

McLeod also said his federal election campaign would stop holding in-person events and going door-to-door until the COVID-19 situation in the territory improved.