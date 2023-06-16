Helmets for Hardy event in Yellowknife will provide free helmets for children who don't have them

Free helmets are being given away in Yellowknife this weekend to honour Josh Hardy, a teenager who died in 2012 after fracturing his skull in a skateboarding accident.

"We wanted to make sure another family doesn't have to go through what we went through — a loss of a child," said Josh's mother, Jackie Hardy.

She said she is certain her son would have survived if he had been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

"It was a traumatic head injury... the helmet would have cracked, maybe he would have gotten a concussion, but he would have survived," said Jackie.

"Losing a child is just the worst thing in the world."

Since her son's death, Jackie has been striving to make sure other children have helmets. She and her husband Ed started Helmets for Hardy, a giveaway that started in 2013.

This year, the giveaway happens Saturday in the parking lot of Weledeh Catholic School and École St. Patrick High School. There, kids ages four and up can be fitted for helmets and learn how to wear them properly.

The event will have a BBQ and lots of music — which Josh loved.

Christina Silzer, Josh's former science teacher, recalled a music festival at the school that the usually friendly-but-quiet Josh attended.

"He got on stage, he had just wild, crazy music, and it was so awesome. And he just came alive," she recalled.

Silzer runs the Interact Club, a community involvement student club at St. Pat's that now organizes the event and hands out helmets.

The group expects to give out around 200 helmets Saturday.

Tafadzwa Mufandaedza, a member of Interact Club and a Grade 12 student at school, has been involved with handing out helmets for four years now.

"The fact that we're able to give people helmets when they're in need for them, without asking questions and without being hostile about it, is just amazing to me," she said.

"I honestly like the feeling of giving something away, knowing that it's going to be used for the better good of everyone."

Tafadzwa Mufandaedza, a student at École St. Patrick High School, has been volunteering with Helmets for Hardy for years. (Travis Burke/ CBC News)

Silzer, who picked up the Helmets torch after Jackie and her husband moved to Alberta in 2021, said she feels honoured to be part of the event, especially because she knew Josh and his family.

"I teach students all the time. I see them riding with their bikes or skateboarding without a helmet, and I feel because of living through that, I feel it's so important for young people to wear helmets," she said.

Kindest soul

"He was just like [an] all-around amazing person," said Kelsey Pruden, one of Josh's best friends in high school.

"He would give you the shirt off his back … if you texted him at any time in the night or any time in the day … he would jump for you."

After Josh died, Pruden designed bracelets that were sold to fund the first-ever helmet giveaway.

Kelsey Pruden designed bracelets to be sold in honor of Josh Hardy. (Kelsey Pruden)

Pruden said he was one of the kindest souls you could ever meet.

And now his story lives on, as she tells it to her own children.

"I now have two children of my own and Josh's story has helped my children realize that no matter what they do — if it's skateboarding, if it's scootering, if it's biking — they need to wear their helmet," she said.