3 sent to hospital after helicopter goes down in Mackenzie Mountains

Three passengers are in hospital after a helicopter made a "forced landing" in the Mackenzie Mountains, according to a news release issued Friday evening by RCMP.

According to the statement, the helicopter, a Sahtu Helicopter Bell 407, was forced to land near mile 110 of the Canol Trail, south of the N.W.T. community of Norman Wells, at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Six passengers and a pilot were on board the helicopter at the time.

Three were transferred to Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, while the other three passengers and pilot did not appear to be injured, according to the release.

RCMP say there is "no criminality at this time" in regards to the incident, but they will assist Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board with their own investigations as required.