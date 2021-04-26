3 dead in helicopter crash near Resolute Bay, Nunavut

Three people are dead after a helicopter crash near Resolute Bay, Nunavut.

It happened near Griffith Island, and involved a Great Slave Helicopters AS350-B2.

A news release on Monday morning from Yellowknife-based Great Slave Helicopters said there were two flight crew and one wildlife biologist on board. None survived, the company says.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

The aircraft debris has been found about 22 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay, the release says.

The accident happened on Griffith Island near Resolute Bay, Nunavut. (CBC)

The company says it was notified on Sunday of an overdue aircraft. After failing to make contact with the helicopter, a Twin Otter airplane was sent to its last known position, where the debris was then spotted.

RCMP, along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Canadian Rangers, sent a team to the crash site, and they arrived there early Monday morning. That's when they confirmed the passengers had died.

A spokesperson for the JRCC said RCMP are leading the investigation into the crash.

The TSB says it is gathering information and preparing to deploy resources to the area.

More to come.