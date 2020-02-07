School in Ulukhaktok expands community exhibit to display its artifacts

The Helen Kalvak Elihakvik School in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., is expanding its community exhibit.

Over the past five years the school has been collecting artifacts and displaying them in the school's lobby.

But now they have collected so many, that community and school members have started to build more display cases and move the items into the hallways.

The artifacts include parkas, drum-dance shoes, and tools. Many of items have been sourced from a local art store and archeologists.

This tapestry created by elders and students when Helen Kalvak Elihakvik School first opened, is on display. (Submitted by Richard McKinnon)

Adam Kudlak, an elder in Ulukhaktok who previously taught at the school, has been helping students build more display cases. He said the exhibits help students learn about their history.

"A lot of them didn't get to see too many, if any at all, until they got to see the artifacts that were on display at the school and they were all very interested," said Kudlak.

One of the display cases holding traditional lamps, and various bones including a beluga skull, muskox skull, and antler tools. On top sits a caribou skull. (Submitted by Richard McKinnon )

The school believes that some of the artifacts date back all the way to the mid-1800's.

One of their most recent treasures is a seal skin parka that was donated by the Holman Art Shop. They believe it is from the early 1970s, and have built a new case for it so that it can be displayed prominently.

A new case was built to display the seal skin parka made at the Holman Art Shop. (Submitted by Richard McKinnon )

The school's principal, Richard McKinnon, said the artifacts help the school bring traditional knowledge and culture into daily lessons for students.

"It gives our students a sense of belonging within the education system, their pride, and of course it's important for them to realize the resilience that their ancestors had," said McKinnon.

One of McKinnon's favourite artifacts is a traditional lamp. The school lights it every year for Grade 12 students during their graduation ceremony.

"It's very meaningful and means a lot to me for us to be able to do that for them. The connection to their history and past is very important," said McKinnon.

Once a year the school takes this traditional lamp out of its display case to light it for graduating students at their ceremony. (Submitted by Richard McKinnon)

Elders come to see the artifacts and get to look at things that their grandparents and parents would have used.

But it isn't just community members who come to view the displays. Mckinnon said even tourists coming off cruise ships come in to see the exhibits and take photographs.

Everything is on display and accessible to anyone who wants to view the items during school hours.