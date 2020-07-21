'Nunavut monsoon' in southern Baffin Island could break records, say experts

Rain, rain, won't go away in parts of southern Baffin Island — and it could be record-breaking, say some weather experts.

The rain started Friday in Iqaluit and Kimmirut, Nunavut, and has continued since, said CBC North meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes.

The weather is a result of a low-pressure system from the East Coast heading northward from Labrador, fuelled by the moisture in the Atlantic Ocean, said Oakes. The system has been "very centred" over the southern part of the island so lots of rain will target communities there, she explained.

Oakes said current projections show that 30 to 60 millimetres of rain could fall in those areas from Tuesday through Wednesday night.

"Now this could come close to being record-breaking," said Oakes.

Have you built the ark yet? The boat? I mean, my gosh it's not stopped raining there. - David Phillips, Environment Canada climatologist

The average precipitation for Iqaluit in July is 51.9 millimetres — "so getting 50 millimetres in two days would be a month's worth of rain," said Oakes.

The rainiest day ever in Iqaluit was on July 14, 1968, at 52.8 millimetres, said Oakes.

There were reports of people in Iqaluit experiencing some telecommunications issues due to weather on Tuesday.

Week-long rain 'a bit of an oddity'

"Have you built the ark yet? The boat? I mean, my gosh it's not stopped raining there in Iqaluit and parts of Nunavut," said David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada.

"It's like you can't turn it off. It's like someone turned the atmospheric faucet on."

Phillips also noted that the amount of rain Iqaluit and Kimmirut will see this week could be record-breaking.

"It could very well be you had more [rain] in one day, than in May, June, July so far."

Rain falls on shipping containers in Iqaluit. Starting Friday, people will start to see some clearer, drier and warmer weather leading into the weekend. (David Gunn/CBC)

Phillips said what's so noteworthy about this weather situation is how long it's lasted.

But he said the end is near — starting Friday, people will start to see some clearer, drier and warmer weather leading into the weekend.

"It's kind of like a Nunavut monsoon because it would probably have rained for seven straight days, which is a bit of an oddity."

Boats resting in Koojesse Inlet near Iqaluit on Tuesday. (David Gunn/CBC)

Phillips said Environment Canada rarely gives predictions a month ahead for rainfall.

But he said models seem to suggest northern Quebec and southern Baffin Island will be "wetter than normal" in August.

With that in mind, he has one piece of advice for Iqaluit and Kimmirut residents this weekend: "Take advantage of it. Don't stay indoors.... Because you never know what's coming around the corner."