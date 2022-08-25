Environment Canada issues warning in parts of N.W.T. as hot weather persists

The hot weather this past week is expected to persist for the next day or so, prompting Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for parts of the Northwest Territories on Wednesday.

Environment Canada put out the warning for Fort Liard, Fort Providence, and the Thebacha Region including Fort Smith, which also faces a smoke advisory from the wildfire burning nearby.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 29 C and 32 C in those areas. The overnight lows are expected to near 14 C by Wednesday and Thursday, the warning said.

Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to cool later on in the week.

It advises that extreme heat affects everyone, and people should watch for the effects of heat illness. Symptoms include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

The agency said it typically issues heat warnings when high temperature or humidity conditions pose an "elevated risk" of heat illnesses, like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.