Heat warning issued for 7 N.W.T. communities

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for seven Northwest Territories communities.

Temperatures in Kakisa, Enterprise, Fort Smith, Hay River, Jean-Marie River, Fort Simpson and Fort Providence, N.W.T., are expected to hit 29 C over the next five days. The daytime highs are expected to come with overnight lows of around 14 C.

Exposure to extreme heat can cause heat stroke, warned a Monday news release from the Office of the N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer.

It says symptoms of heat-related illness include: dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, headaches, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination.

People who are at greater risk of experiencing the adverse effects of high heat include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, people on certain medications and those who spend long periods of time outside, says the release.

The office says people can reduce their risk by wearing loose-fitting, light-weight clothing, drinking water, closing the curtains and windows and staying inside during the hottest times of the day.

"Children, impaired adults or pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle during high temperatures," reads the news release.

It says people who feel dizzy or disoriented during extreme heat should seek medical attention.