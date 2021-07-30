Parts of Dehcho, South Slave regions of N.W.T. under heat warning

Daytime temperatures could reach the mid-30s in parts of the Dehcho and South Slave regions in the N.W.T. this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency had issued weekend heat warnings for Fort Liard, Nahanni Butte, Sambaa K'e, Fort Providence, Kakisa, Chan Lake, Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River as of Friday morning.

The warnings might be expanded to include other parts of the territory. Daytime highs could reach the mid-30s, said the weather agency, while temperatures overnight will be between 14 C and 19 C.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal on Tuesday.

Extreme heat impacts everyone, warned Environment Canada, but the greatest risk is to young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those who are working or exercising outside.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," the warning said.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has issued its own statement about the heat, encouraging people to check in regularly on those who are at highest risk.

"If you or someone you are with is feeling dizzy or disoriented due to the extreme heat, please seek medical attention," it said.