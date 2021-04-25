Exposure notice issued for Iqaluit bar, as COVID-19 outbreak grows to 42

Health officials in Nunavut are worried about the potential spread of COVID-19 in an Iqaluit bar.

They're calling for any staff or customers who were at the Chartroom Lounge on April 14 to immediately self-isolate and call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 to arrange for testing. In an alert issued via social media on Saturday, the Nunavut government said it will provide an update on the situation on Monday.

Nunavut officials are struggling to contain an outbreak in Iqaluit.

According to government statistics released Sunday, seven more people in Iqaluit have tested positive for COVID-19. There are now a total of 42 known active cases in the community, up from 35 Saturday.

Officials said Saturday that two people who had boarded a plane in Iqaluit Friday tested positive for the virus after landing in Rankin Inlet. On Sunday, the number of cases in Rankin Inlet remained unchanged. There were also no new cases in Kinngait, where there are three active cases of the virus.

There are now 47 active cases in the territory.