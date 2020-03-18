Public health emergency declared in N.W.T.

Northwest Territories Minister of Health and Social Services Diane Thom declared a territory-wide public health emergency Wednesday in response to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Wednesday press release, the public health emergency is in effect from March 18 to April 1.

There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the territories as of Wednesday. In the N.W.T., 153 tests had been performed as of Wednesday morning.

"This is the right step to take to protect all Northwest Territories residents from the spread of COVID-19," Thom said of the public health emergency. "Nothing is off-the-table when it comes to keeping our residents safe, and our health-care system strong."

The news release says the public health emergency was made upon the recommendation of N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

It means Kandola will have expanded powers to:

Authorize qualified people to provide additional aid and services as needed.

Expedite emergency licensing of additional health care providers.

Make orders and provide directions restricting or prohibiting travel to or from anywhere in the territory.

Co-ordinate and provide for the delivery of medical services.

Procure and provide for the distribution of medical supplies and equipment across the territory.

Legally-binding orders on table

The territory's Public Health Act says that under a public health emergency, the chief public health officer may "take any reasonable measures considered necessary to protect public health."

That includes making legally-binding orders to individuals and organizations.

Public health emergencies can last up to 14 days under the act, but if the risk to public health remains the minister may declare a public health emergency as often as necessary, the release says.

The news release says Kandola is focusing on controlling the spread over the next 60 days, "the most crucial period" as the territory works to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The public health emergency means Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, will have expanded powers. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"We are working around the clock — public health, nurses, doctors, and frontline staff — to address the spread of COVID-19," Kandola said, adding the territory has "one of the most aggressive testing regimes in the country."

Kandola said if people are sick they should stay home, avoid contact with others, and call their local health centre. She's also reminding people to wash their hands often and keep at least two metres between others.

Yukon and Nunavut officials also declared public health emergencies related to COVID-19 Wednesday.