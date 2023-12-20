Temporary closures planned for health centres in Kinngait and Arctic Bay, Nunavut

Two community health centres in Nunavut will temporarily close over the holidays due to staff shortages, according to a statement from the territorial government.

The health centre in Kinngait will close from Dec. 21 to 24, and the same will happen in Arctic Bay from Dec. 28 to Jan.2.

The government said that during the temporary closures, paramedics will still be on site to provide emergency care in life-threatening situations.

According to the Wednesday news release, the closures are due to difficulty in hiring relief staff from other parts of the country because of the national shortage of health-care workers.

When health centres are closed, the territory's Department of Health will use a combination of virtual services and in-person paramedic services to support residents in need.

"Calls will continue to go to the health centres and be directed to virtual support services. Calls may be automatically forwarded to other communities, and callers are asked not to hang up if there are delays while the call is connecting," reads the news release.

The health centres in the two communities have already faced temporary closures earlier this year, as did those in Resolute Bay, Pond Inlet, and Igloolik.