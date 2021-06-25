Health Canada recalls multiple bear spray products expiring in 2024
Health Canada has issued a recall on several bear deterrent products as some may have malfunctioning canisters that won’t spray when deployed.
Some of the bear sprays in question may have malfunctioning canisters that won't spray when deployed, says a notice dated Wednesday on the Health Canada website.
People are told to return any of the following products to the where they were purchased for a replacement or refund:
- FRONTIERSMAN BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers, PCP Reg. no 26619.
- FRONTIERSMAN XTRA BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers, PCP Reg. no 28410.
- SABRE WILD MAX BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers, PCP Reg. no 29114.
- SABRE WILD BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers, PCP Reg. no 29357.
The notice says the affected products can be identified by yellow nozzles and expiry dates (located on the bottom of the canisters) of:
- March 2024.
- August 2024.
- September 2024.
- October 2024.
- November 2024.
- December 2024.
Health Canada says the company has received no reports of injury in Canada, as of June 18.
There were about 130,000 units of the affected products sold in the country between February 2021 and June 2021.
