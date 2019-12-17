Whitehorse pianist who plays by ear inspires others

Hayley Halushka has never seen a piano but she knows how to play one extremely well, her friends say.

"I used to read music in Braille and it was so difficult but, right now, I just play it by ear," she said.

"There are so many dots, and it's hard to figure it out."

Halushka was born blind. She said her grandmother got her interested in playing piano, and she eventually learned the skill from a piano teacher.

"I hear others play songs, and then I play along by ear," she said.

Mitch Dorge, the drummer for the Crash Test Dummies, visited Teegatha'Oh Zheh in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Whitehorse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Whitehorse</a> yesterday. He played a few songs with the organization's clients. <a href="https://t.co/8kZTBRXkn5">pic.twitter.com/8kZTBRXkn5</a> —@SteveCSilva

Halushka is a client of Teegatha'Oh Zheh, an organization in Whitehorse that supports people with disabilities.

Music is a part of the organization's programming, and she regularly has a role in that.

"It feels great. I'm happy when I [perform] music," Halushka said.

Earlier in the month, she played alongside Mitch Dorge, the drummer for the Crash Test Dummies, in front of staff and clients of the organization.

"I thought that was pretty unique," Halushka said at the time.

'Magical experience' hearing Halushka play

Aric Norman, a support worker at Teegatha'Oh Zheh, has known her for nearly five years.

"It's a really magical experience for us, as support workers, to hear her play," he said.

Norman said Halushka often asks him to sing the days of the week "with lots of vibrato."

Her hearing is so good, she's able to help Norman tune his guitar, he said: "Even with my best electronic tuners, Hayley can tune it within five cents."

Halushka is not afraid to speak her mind, Norman added.

Aric Norman is a support worker at Teegatha'Oh Zheh. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"If it's not quite there, if you're not quite in key, Hayley will let you know," he said.

"Hanging out with Hayley has actually made me a better musician because her facial expressions when I'm singing, I know whether I'm nailing a nail or whether I'm in perfect time."

Her skill set also stretches to sport: she has competed in the Special Olympics several times in bocce and bowling.

Halushka said she'd like to add another skill: "I wish we had an organ here … because I would have liked to learn it."