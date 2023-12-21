Hay River, N.W.T., residents rally around youth centre after recent break-in

People in Hay River, N.W.T., have been showing lots of support for the community's new youth centre — even helping to replace some items stolen during a break-in earlier this month.

Multiple anonymous donors chipped in to replace three virtual reality headsets after the units were taken in the Dec. 6 break-in.

"Immediately ... individuals from the community came forward," said Scott Clouthier, executive director of the facility.

"We have replacements that are on the way thanks to the generosity of people from Hay River."

Hay River RCMP confirmed someone broke into the centre through a garage door and left with three VR headsets totalling about $1,500.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there have not been any arrests or charges laid to date.

A hub for youth, a place to learn

Hay River's youth centre is an important hub for young people. Inside, you'll find a teenage paradise: a movie station with a massive projector screen sits inside a lounging area surrounded by couches; there's a wall of board games, a small café and even a piano.

Inclusivity is also on full display with two Pride flags hanging on the first wall you see after walking in.

'We're really happy with how things are going' at the centre, said executive director Scott Clouthier. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

Programming at the youth centre is offered Monday to Friday but young people are free to pop in any time the centre is open to chill out if they want, or use the Wi-Fi.

Programs range from art night and board games to a builder night where participants can learn computer coding. Two of the more popular programs are Dungeons and Dragons night, and cooking night.

"One of our staff is a former sous-chef at a couple of Yellowknife restaurants," Clouthier said. "So that's been a lot of fun. We've had a good time cooking and, you know, teaching some kitchen skills to the youth."

Clouthier also has his own cooking skills to offer the youth. He and his wife Leanne have been whipping up homemade pizzas and smash burgers at their Fisherman's Wharf booth for the last couple years.

He said the centre also has some after-school programs for its busiest time of day. Those include literacy, music and reading programs.

Inside the youth centre you'll find a teenage paradise, with a movie screen and lounging area, board games, a café and a piano. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

New centre has been 'really busy'

The idea for the new centre came from previous youth centre organizers, who hoped Clouthier would be interested in taking the lead on organizing and running it. The community had been without a youth centre for several years.

Programming started last year in various buildings around the community until they were able to take over the new location, at 906 Mackenzie Hwy, in June.

"We're really happy with how things are going," he said.

"The youth centre has been really busy. So it shows us that there definitely is a need for this sort of facility in town,"

The centre partnered with the Hay River Broadcasting Societies and Association franco-ténoise du Sud et de l'Ouest to share the large space and help keep rental and utility costs down.

Outside the 'Studio 906' building. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

"We decided because it's not just the youth centre, it's multiple organizations, that we should come up with a name that represents all of us," Clouthier said. "So we put our heads together, and we came up with the name 'Studio 906,'" reflecting the building's address.

The Studio 906 logo was created by local youth Bryanna Doucette, who also created the logo for the youth centre and radio station.

Most of the funding for the youth centre comes from the territorial and federal governments, and the town of Hay River.

Clouthier said he is very pleased with the positive response from the community.

"Everyone in the community has been really supportive and really helpful," he said. "So we're really grateful for that."