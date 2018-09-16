Hay River women's shelter demolished to make way for new facility

The Family Support Centre in Hay River, N.W.T., is one step closer to getting a new women's shelter after demolishing the old one on Saturday.

A small crowd gathered to watch a backhoe flatten the house in a quiet, residential neighbourhood while enjoying bannock and hot chocolate.

"Our staff and our board of directors, and myself, we are feeling a bit sentimental to say goodbye to the old building but we are extremely excited to have something bigger and better for women and children in the North," says Kristine Vannebo-Suwala, the centre's executive director.

For years the shelter has run at capacity for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Vannebo-Suwala said she hopes they will be able to start building a new shelter on the same site next spring, with the doors potentially opening in 2020.

A small crowd gathered to watch a blackhoe flatten the former women's shelter in Hay River on Saturday. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC )

"We are almost at the 30 year mark for this facility and so we are looking for a facility with eight bedrooms instead of five. We are hoping to have some group room space and space for programming as well," she said.

Before that can happen, the support centre still needs several million dollars.

The demolition was able to move forward after the non-profit group secured $170,000 in federal and territorial government funding this summer.

Meanwhile, the shelter is currently operating in a temporary home provided by the Town of Hay River.