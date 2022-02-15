New Hay River women's shelter on track to open in the fall as $4.4M in funding flows in

There will soon be more beds in Hay River, N.W.T., for women and children fleeing domestic violence as a new shelter facility nears completion.

Hay River's women's shelter has operated out of a temporary location ever since the old five-bed facility closed in 2017. The community's Family Support Centre spent three years fundraising for a new 14-unit facility and began construction in August.

Now, thanks to residents and the territorial and federal governments, $4.4 million in funding will help the project along.

Kristine Vannebo-Suwala, the executive director for the Family Support Centre, described the facility as "absolutely beautiful."

"It is well-lit, it has ample room for children to play and a safe, supportive environment for families," she said.

"We're really, really happy to have the ability to have that in our community."

Earlier this month, the federal government announced $3.2 million in funding to support the facility's construction. That's on top of $900,000 from the territorial government, and $310,000 from Rio Tinto and Diane Haché — who spends her retirement stripping copper wire and selling it so she can donate money to causes she supports.

Haché has donated to the Family Support Centre in the past and told CBC in December she would be checking in with N.W.T. shelters again to see what they need.

"It was really quite something," Vannebo-Suwala said of Haché's donation.

In its announcement, the federal government stated those who stay at the facility will have access to programs and services such as trauma recovery and life skills.

A safe place

Vannebo-Suwala said the project is "extremely important" for Hay River and all the communities the Family Support Centre serves in the South Slave and Dehcho regions.

"Women, unfortunately, who live in violence ... have a difficult if not impossible choice to stay in that abusive relationship or becoming homeless because they can't find a safe, affordable home when they leave with their children," she said.

"This project, I believe, is probably one of many that will be in the North to help women and children thrive and have a safe place to come."

In the federal announcement, N.W.T. Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green stated that women in the territory experience the second-highest level of family violence in the country.