Wildfire likely burned structures west of Hay River but spared town: fire official

The wildfire bearing down on Hay River, N.W.T., likely burned structures west of the town near Great Slave Lake, but spared the town itself, a fire official said in an update Saturday morning.

Friday afternoon and evening, the fire closed much of the 10 kilometres between it and the community after a "blow-up event" sent a lengthy flame front heading up the highway toward Hay River.

As of Saturday morning, N.W.T. Fire said structures in Hay River had been spared, along with the water treatment plant. The fire agency also believes there were no structures lost in West Channel.

Officials needed better visibility to confirm structure loss near Great Slave Lake.

"The fire progressed a significant distance parallel to the highway — it's very close to town," fire information officer Mike Westwick said Saturday, just after 8 a.m. MT. "We're starting to get a bit of a picture of just how close this morning."

A satellite view of the fire threatening Hay River, N.W.T., on Aug. 23. Fire activity began picking up later in the week, and on Aug. 25, the N.W.T. government said anyone remaining in the town who isn't part of a fire crew needed to leave immediately for their own safety. (Sentinel-2/European Space Agency) The wildfire south of Hay River, N.W.T., exploded into action Friday afternoon as high winds and heat hurtled it north toward Great Slave Lake. (Sentinel-2/European Space Agency)

On Friday, N.W.T. Fire described a "blow-up event" as the catalyst that sent the wildfire raging northward. That event was a combination of high, gusting winds and hot temperatures reaching roughly 30 C.

"We had some absolutely extreme southwest winds," Westwick said Saturday, adding they were gusting significantly higher than 50 kilometres per hour at times.

"It was quite a scene there yesterday — the wind bearing down on us, the skies getting progressively darker as the fire activity was pushed very hard by those winds."

Evacuees from Hay River wildfires and Canadian Forces members arriving at Edmonton International Airport, Edmonton, Alta., on Friday. (MCpl Paul McCahon/Canadian Forces)

The situation forced the town to issue another order for anyone who wasn't part of a firefighting crew to leave immediately for their own safety. With an estimated 100 residents left in town at the time, Westwick said more than 60 people got out on two Hercules flights and 30 to 40 cars left as well.

He said all the work crews had done last week to build fire breaks, put up sprinkler lines and drop fire retardant helped keep the town itself safe.

Firefighters worked through the night to put out hotspots on structures in areas the fire hit. Today, they'll be determining where the fire spread.

"Where we're sitting, it's the best of a bad situation in many ways. It could have been so much worse," said Westwick.