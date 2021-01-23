New support announced for Fort Liard, no more COVID-19 signals in Hay River wastewater

Wastewater testing in Hay River is no longer showing signs of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the territory's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola this means people in Hay River can return to "routine public health measures."

"All those who were self-isolating in Hay River during the time of wastewater signal detection and were asked to come in for testing can return to routine measures — including monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 and getting tested at their first sign," Kandola said in the press release Friday evening.

In Fort Liard, where there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the community is in the middle of a two week containment order, new supports have been put in place.

They include:

$250 in local grocery vouchers for each household;

And an additional $100 Visa gift card for all individuals who have been asked to isolate.

The government of the N.W.T. is also working with the hamlet to provide deliveries to people in isolation, including childrens' toys and games where needed.

Vaccinations underway

Vaccination clinics continue Saturday in Fort Liard for all eligible people. The clinics are at the school gym from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eligible people include: adults above the age of 18, including those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, immune-suppressed, or immune-compromised. Kandola said this latest advice around the Moderna vaccine comes from the federal National Advisory Council on Immunization and is supported by N.W.T. health authorities.

It's a walk-in clinic and no appointment is necessary, but people are asked to wear a mask, keep physical distance from one another and follow staff directions.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is asked not to go to the clinic. Instead they should call the health centre at 770-4301 for instructions.

Wastewater testing in Yellowknife continues to signal the presence of COVID-19 in the city, but that is to be expected as there is an active case in the community.

"There is no evidence of community transmission in Yellowknife and the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer will continue to monitor the situation," Kandola said.