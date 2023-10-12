After a grueling wildfire season, Hay River, N.W.T., looks at how it compensates volunteer firefighters

Not expecting compensation but unable to abandon the call of duty, municipal volunteer firefighters were on the ground in Hay River, N.W.T., for over five weeks this summer, protecting the community as wildfires rapidly approached.

Now the town is planning to review the way it compensates these volunteers.

The late-summer evacuation was Hay River's third mass evacuation in as little as 16 months. In May of this year it was another wildfire threatening the community. Last year in May, there was mass flooding.

During these emergencies, municipal firefighters work alongside equipment operators, fire specialists, and wildland firefighters. All are highly trained professionals, and their objective — to save the community — is the same. But their compensation is not.

Every volunteer fire department across the country is different. Some firefighters are not paid at all for emergency calls, and some receive compensation in the form of hourly wages, like in Fort Smith, N.W.T., where firefighters make between $25 and $30 an hour. Others may receive honorariums, compensation for expenses, or a flat fee per call.

That's how it works for the volunteer fire department in Hay River — members receive a flat rate of $25 per EMS or fire call they attend. That means regardless of how long they attend the incident, and it can sometimes be hours, the rate remains $25.

A Hay River firefighter near a wildfire hotspot in the community this summer. Volunteer firefighters in the community receive a flat rate of $25 per EMS or fire call they attend. (Submitted by N.W.T. Fire)

CBC spoke to one volunteer firefighter, who CBC agreed not to name, who said volunteers are not doing it for the money.

"The Hay River fire department is comprised of incredible people that are extremely selfless," they said. "The team is really dedicated to serving the community the best we can."

However, the firefighter said the increase in yearly calls and climate change emergencies is highlighting a need for a review of that compensation rate.

"I do feel like the town is taking advantage of a group of people that are incredibly selfless and hardworking," they said. "[Firefighters] were working alongside people that were getting paid $30 an hour as a volunteer. So that's also frustrating."

An evolving pay structure

For five days of work during the unprecedented flooding in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation (KFN) in May 2022, volunteer firefighters worked alongside other first responders for the five days the town was evacuated.

"We were literally going door to door evacuating people. It was amazing that we didn't lose anybody," the firefighter said.

For the five days of work, they received their usual flat rate of $25 per call.

During the three-week wildfire evacuation in May of this year, some volunteer firefighters worked 12 to 15 hours a day. In that case, the town decided to pay volunteer firefighters who stayed behind a flat rate of $1,000 in total for their work.

And in August of this year, wildfires threatened Hay River and KFN again. This time, the community was evacuated for just over five weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with firefighters from the K'atl'odeeche First Nation while touring wildfire damage in Hay River on Wednesday. (Jason Franson/CP)

Approximately 15 municipal firefighters stayed behind to protect the community; the grueling 12- to 15-hour work days consisted of structure protection and building fire breaks. They also helped put out hot spots and assisted in controlled burns.

In this case, the Town of Hay River opted to pay the firefighters an hourly wage of $25 for a 12-hour workday.

Wildfire crew members, by way of contrast, make between $34 and $40 an hour, according to the N.W.T. Department of Finance website.

Moving forward

Glenn Smith is the senior administrative officer for the Town of Hay River. He said the town council and administration know that changes may need to be made to help with recruitment and retention within the municipal fire department.

He said the town plans to do an organizational review of the fire department.

"Just recognizing the changes in demands, and we've had quite an increase in call volume in recent years," he said. "It's a full organizational review, and compensation is considered through that [review]."

'We've had quite an increase in call volume in recent years,' said Glenn Smith, the assistant SAO for the town of Hay River, seen here in 2020. (Submitted by Glenn Smith)

He added the town is aware of the demands that have been put on protective services over the last couple of years.

According to a 2022 summary provided to CBC, Hay River's volunteer firefighters responded to 652 EMS calls and 102 fire and rescue calls, totalling a staggering 2,700 hours for the year.

Vince McKay has been a volunteer firefighter in Hay River for 30 years. He was one of the firefighters who stayed back to help protect the town during the last five-week evacuation and was happy the town made the decision to pay an hourly wage to volunteer firefighters.

He agreed that moving forward, the system does need to be reevaluated but said it will take time and is a slowly evolving process.

"We've gone from a department that's maybe 100 calls a year to 600 calls a year," McKay said. "And now you see the demand, and of course, it has to change. But, you know, that's part of the growth of the department."

McKay said he's grateful the town recognizes the hard work and dedication that goes into their work. He welcomes the review but reiterates that the firefighters are there because of a commitment and duty to the community.

"Most people that signed up like myself, we did it for volunteerism, being part of the community," McKay said.

Vince McKay, seen here in 2014, has been a volunteer firefighter in Hay River for 30 years. 'I've always done it for the passion of the community,' he said. (Hay River Fire Department)

"There's pros and cons to having an hourly wage attached," he added. "We're gonna get people who are doing it for an hourly wage. They're not going to be here for the passion or the community spirit, they're going to be here for the paycheck."

Most volunteer firefighters also have full-time jobs, which they have to juggle with responding to the call of duty.

McKay added that there is a misconception that if they are getting paid, then it's no longer a volunteer position.

"There's nobody forcing me to take these calls. I'm volunteering myself to take these calls. And I think that's what people don't look at, there is a commitment when you sign up."

McKay said he's had an enthusiasm for the work since he was a child.

"I started when I was 16 years old. I had the fire chief kind of take me under his wing and brought me into the fire service, and it kept me out of trouble," he said.

"I've always done it for the passion of the community."