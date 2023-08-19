Fire crews in N.W.T.'s South Slave hitting hotspots around Hay River and Enterprise

Wildland firefighters working in the N.W.T.'s South Slave region continue to douse flare-ups and hotspots around Hay River and Enterprise on Saturday.

In an update Saturday morning, the Town of Hay River said the area is starting to dry out after recent rainfall, and warm, dry weather is expected to return.

Fire crews have been putting out hot spots along the highway and in Enterprise, and 20 firefighters from Ontario are expected to be helping out Saturday.

The town said check stops are being set up in Enterprise for traffic coming to Hay River. Both communities remain under evacuation orders, along with Kátł'odeeche First Nation and Fort Smith. Several other communities outside the South Slave are also under evacuation orders.

In Fort Smith, the town put out a call for anyone who wants to help with the fire response.

The Wood Buffalo wildfire threatening Fort Smith has seen very little growth for four days now, according to Parks Canada. Their Saturday morning update noted the fire is still four kilometres south of Fort Smith.

That update also said crews are expected to finish protecting structures at Bell Rock Saturday and are going to be building a control line south of Highway 5 from Salt River to Fort Fitzgerald.