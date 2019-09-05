Circumstances around Hay River trail death not suspicious, N.W.T. coroner rules

The Northwest Territories coroner says the death of a man found on a trail in Hay River this weekend is not suspicious.

RCMP received a call around 1:15 p.m. Saturday regarding an unresponsive man on a trail near Riverview Drive. Police, the N.W.T. Coroner Service and paramedics attended the scene where they determined he was dead.

Coroner Cathy Menard confirmed the identity of the 54-year-old man Thursday as Richard Arcand. His body has been sent out of territory for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.