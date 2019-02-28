Hay River to Pine Point Bridge scheduled to reopen next fall

The Northwest Territories government says it plans to reopen the Hay River to Pine Point Bridge by the end of October.

The bridge was shut down earlier this month for demolition.

For now, there is no pedestrian access and drivers have to use an adjacent, one-lane bridge originally meant for trains.

"Those two bridges were constructed at a time when trucks were much smaller, say, 30 tonnes versus, now, a modern truck is about 63 tonnes," Ann Kulmatycki, a manager in the structures section (bridges) for the Department of Infrastructure, said on Wednesday.

Ann Kulmatycki, a manager in the Infrastructure Department, said the current bridge was constructed at a time when trucks were much smaller. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Pine Point Bridge was constructed in the mid-1960s and has reached the end of its lifespan, said Kulmatycki.

The number of vehicles that use the bridge daily increased from 560 in 2008 to 720 in 2017, according to numbers provided by the department.

The bridge, called a through truss bridge, is being replaced by girder bridge, which will be 10 metres wide and will not have a ceiling, said Kulmatycki.

The concrete deck of the existing bridge has been ripped up. In the next week and a half or so, the trusses will be removed.

The Hay River to Pine Point Bridge’s concrete deck has been removed. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The demolished bridge will eventually be cut into pieces and shipped to a smelter in southern Canada to be recycled.

The abutments — large blocks that support the bridge — will be shaved down and used for the new bridge.

The Hay River West Channel Bridge underwent a similar rehabilitation many years ago, and the new bridge will look similar to it, Kulmatycki said.

The detour bridge being used now will be closed once the renovated bridge opens.

The bridge rehabilitation, including design work, has a $14.7 million price tag. The federal government paid for 75 per cent of it.

The new bridge is expected to last longer than 75 years, Kulmatycki said.