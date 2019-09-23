14-year-old Hay River teen missing
Hay River RCMP are asking the public for help finding Dallas Casaway-Gray.
Dallas Casaway-Gray was last seen at his home in Hay River Thursday, police say
Police are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy from Hay River, N.W.T.
Dallas Casaway-Gray was last seen at his home on Thursday, RCMP said in a news release. He was reported missing on Saturday.
Casaway-Gray was reported missing and found earlier last week.
Casaway-Gray is described to have short brown hair and brown eyes. He's about five-feet-eight-inches tall, and weighs about 136 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.