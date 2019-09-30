Hay River RCMP looking for missing teenager

Dallas Casaway-Gray was reported missing Monday, according to a news release. He was last seen just after midnight at his home in Hay River. (Submitted by Northwest Territories RCMP)

RCMP in Hay River, N.W.T., are looking for help to find a teenager who has been reported missing.

Dallas Casaway-Gray was reported missing Monday, according to a news release. He was last seen just after midnight at his home in Hay River.

The 14-year-old has been reported missing two other times in the last couple weeks. Both times he was found safe. RCMP say in the most recent case he was found in High Level, Alta.

RCMP won't speak to any other specifics in the case, citing privacy reasons.

"The RCMP publish press releases on missing persons and ask for the public's assistance when they have exhausted all avenues of investigation to locate, and believe the missing person may need help or their safety could be at risk," the statement said.

Casaway-Gray is described as Indigenous, with short brown hair, brown eyes, five feet eight inches tall and about 136 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.