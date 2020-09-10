RCMP arrest suspect after finding woman dead in Hay River home

Police have arrested a suspect and are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Hay River, N.W.T.

RCMP say they got a call at about 10:49 p.m., Wednesday, and went to a residence in the community, according to a news release sent Thursday. RCMP say they discovered a woman dead inside when they got there.

Police say the woman was 18 years old and have not released her identity.

RCMP said that a suspect was arrested and is currently in custody, facing charges. The RCMP did not name the suspect, saying it's because the charges haven't been laid yet.

Police cordoned off a house near McBryan Drive and McRorie Road Thursday. A woman was found dead inside a home Wednesday, say RCMP. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

The major crimes unit, forensics team, and police dog services are remaining "on scene of this suspicious death that is being treated as a homicide," according to the release. The territory's coroner service is helping RCMP with the investigation.

On Thursday, RCMP were seen parked at a home near McBryan Drive and McRorie Road, cordoned off with tape. An officer on site confirmed the area was blocked off due to the investigation.

"At this time, the RCMP are not looking for other suspects, and this is believed to be an isolated incident," states the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.