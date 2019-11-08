Missing something? Hay River police looking to return trove of stolen property to owners

A 31-year-old man from Leduc, Alta., is facing several charges after what RCMP describe as "episodes of property theft and night-time activity occurrences" in Hay River, N.W.T., over the past week.

According to an RCMP news release, the man is charged with theft, misuse of a credit card, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to abide by bail release conditions. He is now in custody in Yellowknife and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.

Police say they have reunited various stolen items with their owners, but more are waiting to be claimed.

Those items include keys, tools, cases and electronic devices. The RCMP is asking anybody missing any of these things to contact the Hay River detachment.

The police are also looking for a missing red and white 2012 Honda CRF 150F off-road motorcycle.

"This motorcycle may have been sold as stolen property or stashed somewhere within Hay River for later retrieval," states the release.

"If you have information relating to this motorcycle or any of the other thefts, please contact the detachment."