The 2023 candidates: Hay River South

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Rocky Simpson (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

Residents of Hay River need a voice and a strong advocate who is available when it comes to addressing issues that pertain to government legislation, policy and bureaucracy. And over that the last four years I worked to be that voice and look forward to continuing that for another term.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

The compassion, understanding and respect I have for all constituents, along with my work and business experience, and education, have provided me the tools that allowed me to provide a wide range of services to constituents over the last four years.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Health. For a healthy economy we need a healthy and educated population. This starts with addressing housing, health and education.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The biggest issue for Hay River residents and businesses is that of flood and fire recovery for those who have been and continue to be displaced from their homes or businesses. For our business sector, it is the need for additional financial assistance to help dampen the impact of the disasters the community has endured over the past four years.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Government needs to have less restrictive criteria for those services provided. We need to move from that of a "NO" government and go to "YES" government when it comes to constituent issues. This will require listening to the population and identifying solutions for issues of importance to all N.W.T. residents and businesses.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

At the community level, it would be to facilitate the amalgamation of the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority with the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority. This would allow access to doctors and health professionals, which in turn would result in timely and quality health care for residents of Hay River and the surrounding communities.

At the territorial level, the proposed Mackenzie Valley Highway needs someone to champion it, and that is one project I would like to champion and move forward in the next Legislative Assembly.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Government needs to continue to keep lines of communication open with Indigenous governments, and to re-evaluate its role in the claims negotiations by moving to that of being more supportive versus oppositional.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Focus on developing our hydro systems for the benefit of our communities and resource industry. Need to begin to make use of our hydro potential.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

In collaboration with Indigenous governments, work with those in the exploration and development resource sectors that have would have the greatest impact on training, employment, business opportunities and revenue sharing for northerners.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Yes.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No.

Vince McKay (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I think it's time for a different view on issues and an opportunity for different tactics.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

Life experience, work experience, community involvement and 15 years of town council.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Health. For a healthy economy we need a healthy and educated population. This starts with addressing housing, health and education.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

There are so many. Hard to give one as a priority.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Need to quit wasting money and speed up processes. Cut the red tape.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

I plan on accomplishing my goals.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Communicate and work together.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Lots to be done, but we also need to look at the pros and cons. Cost of living is also a huge issue and if what we do brings up the cost of living and it's hurting our residents, is it worth it?

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Bring down the cost of living and make the territory safe.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes I do.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Not interested. I will do whatever is needed to get more for my community and region.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Not interested.

Wally Schumann (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I'm running for office because I want to be able to contribute and make the North a better place for all residents.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

Being a previous MLA and minister in the 18th Legislative Assembly, I believe that I have the experience and the skills to bring forward immediately to the 20th Legislative Assembly.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

I think there's many. I don't think you could pick just one, but I would say, going out and talking to the people right now, the biggest issue facing the territory right now is uncertainty and where are we going as a territory?

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

I think they're all the biggest issue. It depends on the individual that you're talking to, because everyone's circumstance is different. But a number of things come to the top of mind as you talk to hundreds of people through your constituency during the course of a campaign. But I think the ones that are starting to come to the top are the economy, education, mental health, and I would say, not in any particular order, but the drug problems we're facing in our communities.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

I believe going into the 20th Assembly, the biggest improvement we need is to have proper leadership. Strong leadership.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

We want to create conditions to make our citizens of the Northwest Territories productive citizens of the Northwest Territories and uplift everyone's well-being.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

For the most part, because I've been on all sides of this equation — I was the Métis vice-president and president, and I was on the negotiating team in a number of bilaterals, and then I became an MLA and minister — the one thing that I think that I've learned through the course of this last eight years through that process is the relationship between Indigenous governments varies from government to government. But for the most part, things are very cordial and we are moving forward as a territory where, with settled land claims and unsettled land claims, we figure a way to work together. We have a co-ordinated working relationship to make things better for everybody. So I don't think it's just a carte-blanche type of question. Every relationship is a little bit different and you've got to continue to work on them.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

I think we've laid that out. In the 18th Assembly, that's when climate change really became relevant to the Legislative Assembly on working on what we need to do. We need to continue to work with our federal partners, as a lot of the funding and stuff that we do around these things is co-ordinated with the territorial and federal level, so we need to continue on that.

We know things aren't going to change. As we've seen from this past year — the challenges that we had as a territory around some of the mitigation, around disasters, around forest fires and stuff — we're going to have to work hand-in-hand with all jurisdictions, all levels of government, and all individuals in Northwest Territories, to continue to work on the impacts of climate change, because it ain't going away.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

That's been top of mind of pretty much every assembly. We've got to continue to work with all our partners, and industry, and get out there. And the government, to a certain degree, has to step out of the way to attract investment, but we've got to ensure that we find the best possible way to entice investment in the Northwest Territories, and again, work with all levels of government, communities, individuals, Indigenous governments to how do we attract those types of dollars to help grow our economy?

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes I do.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I think what would happen is I would have to see who's all elected to the Legislative Assembly, and see what our working relationships would be like, and see what potential people are there and decide from that point on.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Same answer.