Woman targeted during Hay River slo-pitch drug bust gets 5 month sentence

A woman targeted in a covert RCMP drug bust during a Hay River slo-pitch tournament in 2017 was sentenced to five months in jail for trafficking cocaine.

Starr Martel, 26, was sentenced Monday in N.W.T. Supreme Court in Yellowknife.

She was one of at least nine people charged following "Operation Grand Slam." According to Crown prosecutor Duane Praught, Martel was a specific target of the investigation. She pleaded guilty to trafficking a schedule one substance last November.

The drug bust unfolded in Hay River Aug. 4-7, 2017. It coincided with the Coors slo-pitch tournament there. Undercover RCMP officers were part of a registered team and played in the tournament, according to the Crown.

Police carried out five search warrants on homes in Hay River as part of the operation. They seized cocaine, morphine, GHB, codeine, cash and a butterfly knife.

Sold 0.5 grams to undercover officer

Martel was arrested after selling 0.5 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer in the early hours of August 6, 2017, according to an agreed statement of facts presented in court.

Martel had been at a dance at the Legion Hall in Hay River, where she danced with an undercover officer. The officer asked Martel if she could supply cocaine.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Martel said she could, and left the dance for 10 minutes. When she returned she asked the undercover officer for $80, and handed over 0.5 grams of powdered cocaine.

Martel was arrested the next day after her vehicle was stopped. She was a passenger and intoxicated. Police seized three cell phones from the car, along with rolling papers, a plate and grinder with marijuana residue, and burnt marijuana cigarettes.

Police searched her home on August 8, where they found 46 grams of marijuana.

'A case of very poor judgement'

Martel had no previous criminal history. Justice Andrew Mahar said that was "rare" considering her "absolutely horrible" upbringing. He described her as having grown up in "chaos."

The court heard Martel had been in and out of foster homes since she was three-years-old, and that her mother was a drug addict. The judge described her mother's home as a "drug house" where "awful things" happened to Martel.

Mahar noted Martel was able to "stay out of trouble" aside from this offence and appeared to be ashamed of her actions, something that "speaks to her character and ability to live a crime free life."

"[This] does appear to be a case of very poor judgement," Mahar said during his sentencing. "I fully expect this is the last time I ever see you here."

Martel was sentenced to five months incarceration in the Fort Smith Correctional Complex, with the recommendation she be considered for early release.