Man accused of Hay River shooting has violent past

The man charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Hay River, N.W.T., had been banned from possessing firearms.

Terron Stevens, 29, was arrested just hours after a Sept. 5 shooting that left the victim fighting for his life in an Edmonton hospital. He is charged with aggravated assault and remains in jail.

According to court records, in 2019 Stevens was banned from possessing firearms for 10 years, after being convicted of two counts of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats. He was also sentenced to eight months in jail.

Shortly after being released from jail he was convicted of failing to comply with an emergency protection order and unlawfully being in a dwelling house. Stevens's criminal record also includes convictions for assault, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and drug trafficking.

In a news release about the shooting, RCMP said they "have reason to believe this is a targeted shooting."

The victim, Ryley Moore, had just been released from a nine-month sentence for assault causing bodily harm. He is also subject to a 10-year firearms ban.

Moore, 27, has a long criminal history as well.

Back in 2018 he was sentenced to three years in prison for agreeing to beat someone into a coma for $5,000. Moore made the deal with drug dealer Todd Dube, who believed the intended victim was a police informant. Moore offered to kill the man instead of beating him.

Unknown to either Dube or Moore, police were recording their cellphone discussion. Dube later arranged to have another man do it, but police picked up the intended victim on an outstanding warrant before he could be harmed.

Stevens is barred from having any contact with Moore and three other Hay River residents who also have varying amounts of involvement with the criminal justice system.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 20 by video from the North Slave Correctional Centre.