Second arson attempt on Hay River, N.W.T. family home

Montana Mandeville is in shock after discovering a second arson attempt was made on her house a week after multiple homemade Molotov cocktails were thrown at the home.

On Thursday, family members discovered a section of burned siding on the outside of the recently purchased home. Hay River RCMP confirmed the incident in a press release Friday, saying a petroleum product had been used in the arson attempt.

"When I came to the house, all I could smell was fumes. It's really disturbing and terrifying," Mandeville said.

Thankfully no one was living in the home at the time of either incident, but Mandeville, a mother of four, wants to make it clear that her family is now living in the home. She said her siblings have moved in as well so that she is not alone.

She said the multiple attacks are taking an emotional toll.

"I have four young children that live with me, I want them to be safe in their own home, it's really scary."

Mandeville said she installed cameras after the first incident but it's hard to feel safe when the motive is unclear.

"I don't understand why this is happening to me, I don't know why I'm being targeted."

RCMP have said there are still no suspects and a motivation has not been identified. Police say they continue to investigate both matters, and anyone with information is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.