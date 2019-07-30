Hay River parents not happy about new $300 school bus fee

Parents in Hay River, N.W.T., are concerned there are students who won't be able to afford to take the school bus this fall.

In September, parents will be expected to pay up to $375 per child for access to student transportation.

The Hay River Divisional Education Authority (DEA) informed parents of the new user pay system through a notice sent out with report cards on June 26.

Parents were advised that students who catch the bus will now have to purchase a bus pass from their school. The rates will likely range from $300 to $375.

Mary Buckley, who is a home support worker, is speaking up for families in the community.

There was no conversation with parents. - Mary Buckley, parent

Buckley said it will cost $750 for her two sons to catch the bus this year. She lives in the West Channel of Hay River, which is approximately 10 kilometres from their schools.

"I don't think it was handled well at all," said Buckley. "There was no conversation with parents. It would be nice if they had a trial period of trying to figure it out."

Mary Buckley, who is a home support worker in Hay River, is speaking up for families in the community. (Michaela Crook/CBC)

She said the high cost of living in the North already takes a toll, noting that the fall is also when power bills go up.

Buckley said if her children didn't have access to the bus it would greatly affect their family.

"I don't even know. I'd have to probably put my job down to part time so I could be there after, when they're done school," Buckley said.

Inadequate funding

In the notice, the Hay River DEA said the new fees are a result of inadequate funding from the territorial government that leaves the authority "with a substantial shortfall in funding year after year."

"The [Hay River] DEA understands this may be a hardship for families," the notice states.

In previous years, the notice explained, the Hay River DEA had been using funding from its operations and maintenance budget, as well as other programs, to cover the cost of student transportation and can no longer afford to do so.

The rates for a school bus pass in Hay River will likely range from $300 to $375 per student. (Michaela Crook/CBC)

After making a Facebook post, Buckley said many parents began to message her with their concerns.

She said people are wondering if there will be a cap for families with multiple kids, and if there will be a payment plan for those who can't afford the full amount in September.

The notice sent out by the Hay River DEA said the fees will have to be paid in full by Sept. 9 in order for students to ride the bus. It said parents would have to wait until the first week of school for an update on user fees and criteria.

CBC has requested an interview with the DEA's chairperson, but he has yet to respond.

MLA concerned

Buckley reached out to R.J. Simpson, MLA for Hay River North, about the fees.

"There's some days when I might not have gone to school if there wasn't a bus and that's my concern," Simpson told CBC.

He doesn't think the Hay River DEA is adequately funded to provide students with transportation and he brought the issue to Education Minister Caroline Cochrane.

'There's some days when I might not have gone to school if there wasn't a bus and that's my concern,' says MLA R.J. Simpson. (Michaela Crook/CBC)

The Hay River DEA operates under the South Slave Divisional Education Council (SSDEC). Cochrane said both are responsible for transportation to and from school in its districts.

In an emailed response to Simpson, Cochrane also said the South Slave Divisional Education Council has had a surplus in its budget since 2017 and had the option to put that toward school transportation, but didn't.

"I have therefore directed the department to enter into discussions with the SSDEC regarding this matter and to partner with them to explore potential mitigations for the situation at Hay River DEA," wrote Cochrane.

Simpson said he's concerned for the students who won't be able to afford the bus fee this fall. He plans to keep working with the DEA and the minister to find a solution.

"Kids aren't gonna learn if they're not in school and so we have to get them there," Simpson said.