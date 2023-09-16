Hay River, N.W.T., residents can start returning on Saturday

Residents of Hay River, N.W.T., will at last be able to return home on Saturday.

Town officials confirmed Friday that plans to lift the evacuation order will become a reality at 9 a.m. local time tomorrow, barring any unforeseen weather events — though officials have said risks still remain due to the nearby wildfire.

"Crews have worked tirelessly to contain the perimeter of the fire within the community," the town said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The conditions now meet the "acceptable risk level" set by the town council, it said.

The announcement came as temperatures in Hay River sat at around 20 C, with gusting south winds. The weekend's weather forecast calls for hot and sunny conditions, again around 20 C.