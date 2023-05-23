Hay River residents set to return after month-long evacuation

After over a month of being away from home, Hay River, N.W.T. residents got the green light to return home starting Saturday morning.

The announcement came Friday evening in a post on Facebook.

The town of nearly 4,000 has been evacuated since Aug. 13, when a fast moving wildfire threatened the community, as well as nearby Kátł'odeeche First Nation and Enterprise, a community that was directly hit by the fire.

The fire also remains extremely close to the community, within a 500 metres of the hospital and 10 metres of Highway 2. However, fire officials say enough containment work has been done that the community can safely return.

This is Hay River's second evacuation this year, with the first coming in May from a wildfire that burned homes and structures in Kátł'odeeche.

It's also the third evacuation in two years, as the entire community was forced to flee from devastating flooding last year.

Paradise Gardens, a community south of Hay River, was one of the areas most affected by the flooding, and then again affected by the fires. Officials said at a recent news conference that they suspected four properties in Paradise Gardens were either damaged or lost.

As residents return to Hay River, they can expect to have a full range of amenities, as businesses have been gearing up for people to come back.

Kátł'odeeche First Nation says its residents can start returning on Sunday at 9 a.m.

As people return home, CBC News will be providing live updates that you can follow along here. Updates appear in descending order, from newest to oldest. Refresh your browser for the latest updates.

9:08 - According to the N.W.T. Highways map there are a few closures, including the Highway 3 junction near Kakisa. If that road is still closed, it should have little affect on people returning, as Hay River evacuees went south.

The roads from Alberta up until the Hay River access road are open, according to the highways map. Although the access road says it's closed on the website, no closure announcement has been made by the town or territorial government.

9:12 - Hay River residents are posting on Facebook about ashy conditions in High Level, Alta.