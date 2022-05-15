Hay River re-opening plan to be released Sunday evening

Hay River, N.W.T. officials say a "detailed" re-opening plan will be released at 6 p.m., and that evacuees should continue to stay put for the time being.

In an update Sunday afternoon, the town said several areas still remain inaccessible, and water and sewer services aren't properly functioning yet.

People not directly involved in the disaster response are being asked to stay away.

The town of nearly 3,800 people was evacuated Wednesday night because of the flooding. Since then, residents have been eagerly awaiting news about when they can return home.

The town said it will give estimated timelines for when residents can safely return, and for infrastructure repairs, once it completes its hazard assessment.

Sunday's update said some sewer lines are seeing silt buildup, which is affecting piped waste service. Water usage in areas where sewer services have been compromised "creates a risk of further backup issues and hinders the restoration of services," the town said.

The update also said protective services are doing regular security patrols around the town.

The territorial department of Environment and Natural Resources also said on Sunday that satellite imagery shows no remaining ice in the East and West Channels.

Satellite imagery shows how water flooded into downtown Hay River this week. (Source: Sentinel Hub EO Browser/ESA)

The following is an update on conditions in the community, by area, as provided by the town:

Vale Island

The flooding risk has passed, but access remains limited to rescue and recovery personnel.

Nearly half a kilometre of highway is closed and the town estimates repairs will take up to two days.

The airport's main runway is still closed, due to ice, but the gravel runway is open.

A number of propane tanks have been displaced and turned off, the town said. Its estimated work on the tanks will be done by Wednesday.

553 area, Two Seasons and Castaways

Lift stations are working. The power is on, except for at some properties on Cranberry Crescent.

Two seasons and Castaways is still without power and road access.

Crews were onsite working on the water treatment plant road on Sunday, the town said.

Downtown, Corridor Zone

Sewer service still isn't available in the area from McRorie Drive to the West Channel Bridge.

Wastewater added to the sewer system is collecting in the flooded ravine, said the town, and extra fluid will lengthen the system's recovery time.

People in the area should not use sewer services, instead, they should contact the town about temporary lavatory facilities.

There's no road access to Riverview and Gaets Drives. The road is also closed to Paradise Gardens.

"Please remember that people today are tired, worried and under a lot of stress," reads Sunday's update. "Be kind to one another. Take actions that are productive to getting through this together."

Daily spring breakup updates are available on Hay River's website.

The territorial government is asking everyone who left Hay River to register as an evacuee by calling 1-833-699-0188.