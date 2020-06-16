Hay River RCMP looking for owner of foreign currency collection

Hay River RCMP says it's looking for the rightful owner of a "collection" of foreign currency.

In a news release sent Tuesday, RCMP said the currency was turned in to police in January.

"The currency appears to be part of a collection, and comes mostly from Asian countries," states the release.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the owner in order to have the money returned to them.

Anyone with information in regards to this collection is asked to contact Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.