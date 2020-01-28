9 people arrested in Hay River drug trafficking investigation

RCMP in Hay River, N.W.T., say they arrested nine people, and seized cash and street drugs, after an drug trafficking investigation.

The suspects were arrested on Jan. 23, according to an RCMP news release Monday. Hay River RCMP had help from Yellowknife RCMP, police dog services, and the N.W.T. and Yukon RCMP emergency teams.

Six people have been released and three people are charged with drug-related offences.

Farhan Hussein, 30, Zuhayr Maie, 26, and Liban Abdi, 26, are each facing one count of trafficking, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime. The trio are from Edmonton, say police.

Hussein and Maie are expected to appear in court Tuesday in Yellowknife. Abdi has been released on bail and will appear in court in Hay River on Feb. 24, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing, say RCMP.