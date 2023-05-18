Hay River RCMP appeal for help to find missing Kátł'odeeche man

The Hay River RCMP are asking for help finding a missing Kátł'odeeche First Nation man.

Kelly Daniel Minoza, 44, was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday in Hay River, riding a red ATV. That was shortly after Kátł'odeeche First Nation began evacuating due to an out-of-control wildfire. Hours later, an evacuation order was in place for Hay River as well.

Police describe Minoza as five-feet nine-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing track pants and a grey hoodie.

Kátł'odeeche First Nation issued its own appeal for help finding Minoza early Thursday morning. The First Nation said in a Facebook post that the last sighting of Minoza was when he was leaving Kátł'odeeche First Nation due to the wildfire.

Anyone who has seen Minoza or may know where he is can call the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.