Hay River school bus fees hurt families, says parent

One parent in Hay River, N.W.T, is asking the local education authority and the territory's education minister to find a solution to the town's recent bus fees.

Last June, Selina McIntyre and other Hay River parents were notified by the Hay River District Education Authority that they would have to pay a bus fee of up to $375 per child for the 2019-2020 school year. The fees are capped at $800 for families with more than two children.

By September, the authority had settled on $325 per child, with the $800 cap remaining in place.

McIntyre said the bus fees have made it harder to make ends meet.

"It puts us a lot more down," McIntyre told the CBC. "It's a cost that should not occur in the Northwest Territories when we want to keep our kids in school."

'We were not consulted'

McIntyre said she decided to come forward after hearing concerns from many parents around town that cannot afford the new fees.

"We were not consulted on this from the beginning," she said. "The way they [the district education authority] went about it just angered a lot of people."

Mark Harris, the chair of the Hay River District Education Authority, said bus fees were charged this year to make up for a shortfall in the authority's budget.

"The idea was that we could basically get back to net-zero with our busing costs," he said. "We weren't trying to make money from it … it's strictly a fund to collect money for busing."

In the past, Harris said the education authority funded half of student transportation costs with government funds, and the other half with money from their operations and maintenance budget.

Last year, the authority consulted teachers over the proposed bus fees and decided that they would rather charge for transportation than take money out of other school programs to subsidize the bus service.

"If there was any way we could provide it [busing] without charging fees, we would do so," Harris said. "But as things change and costs keep going up, at some point you have to draw a line."

Public forum in the works

McIntyre met with Harris and N.W.T. Education Minister R.J. Simpson for the first time last weekend to discuss some possible solutions. The first thing on her agenda, McIntyre said, was to host an open forum where parents from the community could ask questions and voice their concerns to their MLA.

A spokesperson for Simpson said Simpson will host a constituency meeting soon, where parents will be able to voice their concerns about bus fees, among other things. A date has not been set yet.

The minister also said in a statement that he is working with the Hay River District Education Authority to find a solution.

"The minister … understands the importance of reducing barriers to education," the statement reads. "It is critical that all northern children have equitable access to education."