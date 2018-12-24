Cards with a cause: Paper Hugs project shows off talents of supportive living residents

What started with scrap paper and white glue three years ago has grown into a polished and modestly profitable greeting card business in Hay River.

Paper Hugs is a fundraiser for Hay River Supportive Living Services, which provides day and residential support for people with disabilities. The residents hand-make each card, which mark milestones like birthdays, graduations, and new arrivals.

Christmas, though, is one of their busiest seasons.

This year, Hay River's two MLAs pre-ordered a mix of about 1,500 cards, which had residents painting, trimming and decorating for weeks.

Robbie Wedawin and Lori Fabian are two of the residents involved in Paper Hugs. Their designs have been reprinted several hundred times.

"It makes me happy," Fabian says, knowing her work is in demand.

A small budget pays for paper, but most for the project supplies are donations from scrapbookers and local businesses.

The cards are sold at the Visitor's Centre and the Hay River Hospital. Prices range from by-donation to $3.

Residents who don't want to draw or glue still take part, said personal support worker Kiera Mapes.

"We have residents who deal with the money, others who sell our cards," she said. "I've seen our residents' talents come out as entrepreneurs, not just artistically."

The money raised from Paper Hugs pays for bowling, swimming and camping trips for the residents — what Mapes calls "the extras."

The sale of the cards also furnishes the centre's sensory room, a quiet space with bean bag chairs and a large lava lamp.

Jean-Marc Dupras, who likes to draw Snoopy-inspired characters, says he uses the room to clear his mind.

"Sometimes I take a nap on the hammock. It helps me to relax," he said. "I just close my eyes and think of something else."

Last year, money raised from card sales bought a printer-scanner-cutter, which allows more cards to be made with less effort.

Gift bags, invitations and possibly calendars may be added to the product list next year, said Mapes.