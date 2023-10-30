The 2023 candidates: Hay River North

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Why are you running for office?

I think I can bring some innovative solutions and new approaches to the Legislative Assembly and the government.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I think the biggest asset that I have is to see solutions that others overlook. I see problems as an opportunity to improve and create solutions, not as a setback.

I have some experience in industry and small business.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

There are a few issues:

One thing I don't agree with is the last government setting the agenda for the next government to follow. I think as a new government, MLAs should be able to take the new government in any direction they feel it should go in to achieve its objectives. I think it's taking way too long to approve projects. We need to streamline the approval process. This business of taking 10 years to build a road, 20 years to approve a major project like a new mine or the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline — it's killing our economy, it's costing us billions in revenue. If we all work together it can be done. Look at the Tłı̨chǫ road project. It didn't take them long to complete the project. Money. The last government made sure they lined their pockets with about $176 million in surplus funds on the way out the door. We are broke with a massive deficit. Beggars can't be choosers. The last government begged the feds for funding for four years and the government before that, "oh here is a million for your $500 million in spending." Wasted money on projects like the Taltson dam [Taltson Hydroelectricity Expansion Project]. $1 billion on feasibility studies for the Taltson dam. It was never feasible then and even less feasible now. It's a huge waste of money. That is robbing us of other opportunities.

These are just few issues.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Two or three people monopolizing/sacrificing everything and everyone for their own personal enrichment (fires for funding, housing monopoly).

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

I think there are always ways to improve service and delivery. We are in an ever-changing world. If you don't keep up you get left behind.

Everyone has to play a role there: government, workers, unions, Indigenous groups.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

I really don't think being in office should be about personal accomplishments. Being an MLA is not about you, it's about serving the people that you represent. If you are not representing the people that voted you in, "You have no right to sit in that chair."

I will say one thing: I think the most important thing is to finish each task you take on, then move on to the next task till it's complete. If a task turns out to be not feasible (Taltson dam), cut your losses and move on to find a new solution that works.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

The last government was all about forcing a Métis agenda on other Indigenous groups. I don't agree with that; I think you have to respect each Indigenous group's territory.

At the same time, nothing was done to resolve land claims with the N.W.T.'s largest land owner, the Dene. That land claim needs to be resolved.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Stop lighting backburn/backlining fires for personal enrichment and training sessions, calling them climate change events.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Streamline the permit process to bring industry here. Create industries here. I can think of a few right now we could develop. Utilize the revenue opportunities we have.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I've lived in Hay River for 52 years. In a small town like Hay River, I don't think it matters of you live in the riding as long as you live in the town.

The main idea behind an MLA living in the riding is to be accessible to the people who are in that riding. The MLA North office has never been located in that riding. Same with Yellowknife. None of the MLA's offices are located in their ridings.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I would never turn away a chance to sit on cabinet as long as I'm bringing something to the table/team.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

I have to see who is elected. Sometimes the best person for premier would also leave other departments vulnerable, rendering the government useless.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because many times people in the Hay River North riding have come to me as a last avenue of recourse. These people have turned to me because they have been told "can't," and many times through research of policy, regulation and legislation, I have been able to turn "can't" into "can."

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

Throughout my career in emergency services, I have resolved many situations dealing with the public sector, environmental protection, and industry in which consensus was required for resolution.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

There are various issues competing to be the predominant issue. The one that stands out is our economy and how to move forward to benefit everyone, from business owners to consumers. With that said, we also have a mental health crisis currently gripping our territory and this is a direct result of residential school and intergenerational trauma (adverse childhood experiences).

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The biggest issue in the riding of Hay River North is recovery from three climate change emergencies. We see a slow bureaucratic process causing more stress than the emergency itself. We need expeditious action for near immediate conclusion of outstanding claims.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

There are many areas of improvement required in the GNWT, but the most prominent is accountability to the public it serves. This is easily accomplished through the implementation of a customer resource management system.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

If I could accomplish one thing in office, it would be a broad and robust informational campaign in intergenerational trauma and adverse childhood experiences, both a direct legacy of residential schools.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

To improve the relationship between the territorial government and Indigenous governments is to first recognize various agreements and treaties for what they are... an international agreement between two nations as recognized by the United Nations and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. We would then form a united partnership to expand and utilize these internationally recognized agreements, thus getting rightful recognition as a nation within a nation by the federal government, negotiating equality not subservience.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Climate change is here and that's a fact. We in the North know the world will be coming to our doorstep, not for mineral resources, but for our water and land resources. So we as a territory must have a serious look at infrastructure and protection from exploitation of our resources by potential future influx of populace.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

To grow our economy we must address infrastructure requirements, both current and future. This will build a foundation upon which free enterprise can flourish.

These infrastructure requirements are such things as highways, seaports and power generation projects, for these are foundations that free enterprise, such as manufacturing, tourism and resource extraction, can flourish on.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Why are you running for office?

Having recently sold my poultry farm and the Polar Egg brand, I have the time to dedicate to bettering my community and I feel being MLA would be a great way to do that.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I've been an entrepreneur my whole life, and I am the current chairperson of the Northwest Territories Egg Producers Board, and Northwest Territories representative on the Egg Farmers of Canada Board of Directors, which oversees national egg production. I feel my business experience and board experience gives me the tools to get things done, and to work cohesively at the government level and as an advocate for Hay River.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The territory is no different than what many other people are facing elsewhere. I've spoken to people across the country and around the world and have heard new business opportunities, health care, education, First Nations' interests, environment, mental health and addictions are foremost in people's minds. I'm also very interested in being a champion for marginalized and not yet advocated for people and groups.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

After the tumultuous summer, we've had emergency response front of mind. However economic growth, community safety and health care are also very important.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

That is an issue I have not quite encountered or been informed about. However, I look to enter as a new MLA, and build relationships within the Legislative Assembly, where people can trust each other and work together for the betterment of the whole territory.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

I would like to get to work within the Legislative Assembly and have my constituents say that I got things done for Hay River, and for the Northwest Territories as a whole.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Engagement and implementation are important when dealing with stakeholders and our biggest stakeholder in the North is First Nations. People need to feel heard and actions need to show that they are heard.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Explore funding for new technologies and find technologies that are sustainable that make the cost of living for Northerners more manageable. Exploring new economic opportunities that will provide a better standard of living in the North with minimal impact to the environment are important as well.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Engagement, engagement, engagement. We need to grow as many opportunities for Northerners, and for our youth who are educated abroad and would love to come home to further their professional careers. As a community, we need to show leadership and a willingness to be on the forefront of every opportunity.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

I speak English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I do not live in my riding, I live in the Hay River South riding. A lot of the people I know socially and have had great conversations with live in Hay River North and encouraged me to run there.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I would consider a cabinet position.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

I would not consider the premiership.

Why are you running for office?

During my two terms as the MLA for Hay River North, including one term as a cabinet minister, I gained valuable insights into how government works, what it is capable of, and how we can make government work better for the residents of Hay River and the N.W.T.

I am running for MLA because I want to use the skills and knowledge I've gained to work towards achievable goals that will help us address some of the biggest issues facing our community and the N.W.T.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

In order to make change or advance initiatives in government, it is important to understand how the government system works. My work as an MLA, with constituents, and as a minister has given me insight into the issues facing residents and the mechanisms the government can use to address those issues.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

There are a number of issues facing the territory, but the biggest issue we're facing is that the GNWT lacks the resources to adequately address all those issues.

The N.W.T.'s small population means that the GNWT does not have the ability to raise tax revenues in the same way that southern provinces do, and our lack of basic infrastructure hinders our ability to generate revenue through economic growth.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The biggest issue facing Hay River is the cumulative effects of five consecutive years of emergencies and disasters which have resulted in housing shortages, financial challenges for residents and businesses, and has put considerable stress on the community.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

The government needs to focus its efforts on shoring up the delivery of its core programming as a lack of financial resources combined with labour shortages have put the GNWT in a position of being unable to afford or effectively deliver all the services and programs it offers.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

The GNWT needs to take the same collaborative approach to the development of the action plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples that it took with the development of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Implementation Act. This will help create a solid foundation on which to build, maintain, and improve relationships with Indigenous governments.

The GNWT must also be open to new and more progressive approaches to land claim and self-government negotiations and implementation. Positive changes have been made in recent years and that trend needs to continue.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

The GNWT needs to work with all levels of government to protect its citizens from the impacts of climate change, such as the more frequent and intense floods and fires that have devastated so many N.W.T. residents. While it is important to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, our immediate focus must be on ensuring adequate mitigation measures, planning, preparation and resourcing are in place to safeguard the lives and property of residents.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Many of the factors that drive the N.W.T.'s economy — commodity prices, global events, federal policies — are beyond the control of the government of the Northwest Territories. One thing that the government does control, however, is how and where it spends its money.

During my first term as MLA, I was disturbed by the number and value of GNWT contracts awarded to non-N.W.T. businesses. During those four years, the total value of GNWT contracts awarded to out-of-territory businesses increased from 31 per cent to 75 per cent. When I was elected to my second term I made it a priority to ensure that GNWT money would be spent in the N.W.T. whenever possible. Over the last four years, we managed to completely reverse the trend and 75 per cent of contract dollars now go to N.W.T. businesses [according to data from 2022/23] . We must continue to keep money in the territory and not revert to the old way of doing business.

Mining and related services are the biggest contributors to the N.W.T.'s GDP. Although much of the industry has been centred in the North Slave, communities such as Hay River have reaped significant benefits from the territory's gold, lead, zinc and diamond mines.

Although the diamond mines are winding down, the global demand for critical minerals is rapidly growing. More than half of these 31 critical minerals can be found in the N.W.T. We must ensure that we are prepared to take advantage of this growing market so that mining continues to support and benefit our residents for generations to come.

Labour shortages can make it extremely difficult to grow or even start a business. One way to help address the labour shortage is to expand access to affordable early learning and child care (ELCC) spaces so that parents of young children who want to join the workforce are free to do so.

In 2022, the federal government significantly increased their contribution to the N.W.T.'s ELCC sector, matching the GNWT's contribution, with the goal of reducing the cost of childcare to an average of $10 per day. While this influx of funding has significantly reduced costs for families that have access to childcare, it is not enough to support the creation of enough new space, or to attract enough qualified staff. To ensure the continued viability of childcare centres and create more spaces, the GNWT must make a significant additional investment in this area.

Uncertainty is bad for business. In order to attract investment in the southern part of the territory, we need to address the uncertainty related to land by settling the outstanding land claims. Although some negotiations have been ongoing for decades, I believe that the recent changes made to the GNWT's negotiating mandate and a more flexible approach moving forward will allow us to conclude multiple Final Agreements within the next four years. Along with providing certainty around land, settled claims bring significant federal money into the N.W.T.

These are just a few examples of what can be done to grow the territory's economy.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

