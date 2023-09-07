Hay River, N.W.T., re-entry plan expected Friday

The Town of Hay River says it intends to release its re-entry plan for residents on Friday. The news comes at the same time as fire officials said they're expecting near-record temperatures and potentially challenging winds throughout the weekend.

In an update to social media on Thursday, the town stated official dates for when residents will be able to return will not be shared until next week.

"The weather from Saturday until Monday will be warm and dry which will elevate fire activity in the area," reads the update.

It added that crews have built control lines to the west of the community.

There are still two large fingers of the fire on the east side of the Hay River.

Meanwhile, the wait continues for the town's residents.

Long-time Hay River resident Jane Groenewegen says she doesn't think she's ever been away from home this long.



The former MLA told CBC she's experienced a roller coaster of emotions since leaving. Heading back at this point is another story.



"In the beginning it's just about getting out and being safe," she said.

"Now thinking about going home ... it's kind of feeling the pain of the people going back to such loss ... You go through all different stages. Now we're really starting to contemplate the losses that people have had and how they're going to deal with that."

In an update sent about three hours after the town's initial Facebook post on Thursday, the town said that rainfall relief has almost entirely faded in the area and there is still a high level of risk to Hay River and the surrounding area.

"The one to the south of [Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve] should be contained soon and work on the fire's edge to the east of KFN will be started today. Across the river from Delancey Estates is a hot spot which is being addressed," reads the update.

Continued warming, with temperatures to reach 21 degrees and winds from the southwest at 10km/h gusting to 20km/h is expected for the area through Friday.

Near-record temperatures are expected and some potentially challenging winds are expected during the weekend., now we're really starting to contemplate the losses that people have had and how they're going to deal with that."

In another, separate update, shared Thursday, the town said two more municipalities — Lloydminster and Wood Buffalo in Fort McMurray — are taking in evacuees.

Leduc, High Level, Peace River, Grande Prairie, St. Albert, and Edmonton are all at capacity. However, the town said evacuees should register at the evacuation centre nearest to them even if it is at capacity.

Additional information can be found here under the South Slave section.

The latest information from N.W.T. Fire shows the wildfire's burn area has grown to about 470,500 hectares, and has reached abut one kilometre west of the airport; 500 metres from the industrial area and health centre; 500 metres from West Point First Nation; and seven kilometres from Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve.

Yellowknife residents have been able to return since Wednesday. Fort Smith, N.W.T., is in the first phase of its re-entry plan.

- With files from Robert Holden