Hay River, N.W.T., ordered to evacuate day after taking in Fort Smith evacuees

For the second time this summer residents of Hay River, N.W.T., are fleeing a nearby wildfire; this comes as the community was hosting evacuees from Fort Smith fleeing their own wildfire.

Residents of K'atl'odeeche First Nation and Enterprise are also being ordered to leave.

N.W.T. Fire and the Town of Hay River are telling evacuees to travel to Alberta, in Facebook posts on Sunday afternoon.

N.W.T. officials said last week this was the worst wildfire season the territory has experienced on record.

Hay River's Mayor Kandis Jameson told Fort Smith evacuees at the evacuation centre about the escalating situation. She told people if you can, leave immediately, but to stay calm and that they have time to leave. She added people with respiratory issues should leave as quickly as possible.

The wildfire is near Kakisa and Enterprise and is expected to reach Highway 1 this afternoon. The fire is 60 km from Hay River.

This is the second time the community has evacuated this summer due to a wildfire.

The community was serving as an evacuation centre for residents who needed to leave Fort Smith on Saturday due to a wildfire near that community.

Flora Abraham is an evacuee from Fort Smith, N.W.T. who was staying in Hay River for 20 hours when it had to evacuate. (Carla Ulrich/CBC) The community of Jean Marie River First Nation is also in the midst of evacuating due to a nearby wildfire.

Flora Abraham is a Fort Smith evacuee who was staying in Hay River.

"I am shocked that we got to this point and I'm surprised that we have to vacate here after being here maybe 20 hours," she said.

She'll be heading to High Level, Alta., and expects to be there by the early evening. Abraham said that as the family matriarch, it's her role to stay positive and keep her family's spirits up.

Abraham said she's happy that there's been no injuries or deaths from the fires.

Rocky Simpson, MLA for Hay River South, said that residents are asked to meet at the arena in downtown Hay River. He said school buses are lining up to take evacuees south. While he said people should keep calm, he also urges residents to follow the evacuation order.

"We want you to leave for two reasons, the safety of yourself and your family but also the safety of others that are in town protecting the community and firefighters as well," Simpson said.

MLA for Hay River South, Rocky Simpson, says that residents should evacuate the town for their own safety and the safety of those who are staying behind to protect the community. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

The federal government has promised assistance to the N.W.T., according to a post from federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan.

Yesterday we received, and have now approved, a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of the Northwest Territories.<br><br>1/ —@HarjitSajjan

He doesn't specify what assistance they'll be providing but says that the Canadian Forces are mobilizing.