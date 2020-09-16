Case of man accused of murdering Hay River teen adjourned until November

A man accused of murdering a teenager in Hay River, N.W.T., last week will remain in jail for at least the next few months.

James Colosimo made a brief appearance in a Yellowknife courtroom on Wednesday morning, but the prosecutor asked for an adjournment.

The RCMP announced Colosimo's arrest on Friday, two days after they reported finding a deceased 18-year-old woman after responding to a call at a home in Hay River.

"There's going to be a substantial amount of disclosure coming in the coming months, and we're not in a position to do anything but adjourn at this time," explained prosecutor Jacqueline Halliburn.

Disclosure refers to all of the evidence the Crown has in a case, which it is required to provide to the accused.

Halliburn read off a list of 10 people Colosimo, 31, is not allowed to have contact with. Typically accused people are barred from having contact with potential witnesses in cases.

Colosimo did not speak while in the courtroom. He was dressed in correctional grey sweat pants and a dark green T-shirt. According to publicly available court records, he has never been convicted of anything other than driving violations.

According to court documents, the victim is Meg Kruger. She was the daughter of the late Jack Kruger, a long-serving and highly-respected member of the RCMP who died six years ago.

Colosimo is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 4.