Hay River mayor 'cautiously optimistic' on imminent re-entry as evacuation takes its toll

The mayor of Hay River, N.W.T., says she's "cautiously optimistic" that residents will still get to return to the town within the week-to-10-day time frame that she proposed on Friday, despite continued wildfire activity in the area.

Kandis Jameson and Kátł'odeeche First Nation Chief April Martel have both acknowledged that the evacuation has been hard on residents.

Hay River released its re-entry plan on Friday but did not attach timelines to the stages.

Jameson told CBC at the time that she hoped residents would return within a week to 10 days.

Speaking to CBC on Tuesday morning, she said, "I think today will tell the tale."

'Very disappointed'

"You know, it was tough hearing what they had to tell us last night," she said, referring to a council meeting with staff from the territorial Department of Environment and Climate Change.

"We thought we'd be able to start tomorrow or today, and unfortunately that didn't happen. … We were all very disappointed."

Council now plans to meet daily with the ECC crew, Jameson said.

Meanwhile, it's asking people to preregister for return flights so that the re-entry process can be as quick and hassle-free as possible when it happens.

Essential service providers will be the first to return, according to the re-entry plan, and the mayor expects it will take about four days before the general public can make its way back after them, she said.

"We can't have, you know, everybody returning and not have healthcare or some form of medical services available," she said.

Jameson acknowledged that people in the Paradise area whose properties were damaged by the fire will be particularly anxious to see their homes.

"It's a shock," she said of the scene.

"Yesterday the minister was here, and the federal minister, and we had a few people looking at it, and it was very quiet. Because it is drastically changed."

K'atl'odeeche First Nation April Martel said the evacuations have been especially hard on elders and youth. (Loren McGinnis/CBC)

A temporary generator is providing power to the area while Northland Utilities crews work to replace more than 300 downed power poles, Jameson added.

The town has been in contact with affected residents and is helping any way it can, she said.

"I mean, we're 12 months or 15 months, I guess, out of our last disaster," she said.

"We're not in a great situation by any means. … With the flood, at least we had a bit of a buffer to get people into homes. But now we're going into winter, right? So I mean, building isn't going to happen in the next little while. … But there are options. Hopefully we can find some good ones moving forward."

The chief of Kátł'odeeche First Nation, meanwhile, said her community is also struggling with the effects of multiple evacuations related to natural disasters.

In addition to last year's flood and the current wildfire, the First Nation also evacuated in May due to the threat of another wildfire.

"It's been pretty hard on everyone," said Chief April Martel.

"If it wasn't for financial help from the nation, then we'd all be struggling right now."

Martel praised the help and support provided by the town of Grande Prairie, Alta., but said community members are missing home.

"They miss … doing things out on the land and doing things with their families," she said.

"And it's hard on the kids and the youth because, you know, they missed their teachers, and they miss doing events in the school."

The current evacuation is also hard on elders she said, some of whom lost their homes in the May fire.

"I can't imagine what they're going through," she said.

"It's very emotional for them. … They lost everything. And then now this again."

Kátł'odeeche First Nation released its re-entry plan on Friday.

It called for essential workers to begin returning to the community on Tuesday.

The Trailbreaker 4:14 Interview with the Hay River mayor Kandis Jameson about the re-entry plan for the community. Hay River residents have been evacuated for almost a month. Today, they'll get some information about how they'll get home. Hay River mayor Kandis Jameson talked to Hilary Bird on the line to give us some more information about that.