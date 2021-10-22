Hay River man's 1st-degree murder charge reduced
James Colosimo's preliminary inquiry was to be held in Hay River this week, but was cancelled after the prosecutor reduced the charge against him from first-degree murder to second-degree murder.
A Hay River man's first-degree murder charge has been reduced to second-degree murder.
James Colosimo is accused of murdering an 18-year-old woman in Hay River a year ago. His preliminary inquiry was set to begin Monday in Hay River, but it was called off a week ago, after the prosecutor changed the charge to second-degree murder.
Colosimo, then aged 31, was arrested shortly after police found the woman dead in a house in the community on Sept. 9. 2020. He has been in custody since then.
At the request of his lawyer, he underwent a psychological examination in Edmonton. It is unclear what the doctors who examined Colosimo concluded.
A date for Colosimo's trial has not been set yet.