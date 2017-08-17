Hay River man accused of murder denied bail

A man accused of murdering and robbing a man in Hay River two and a half years ago has been denied bail.

Levi Cayen has been in jail since his arrest on Jan. 3, 2018, six days after a man was found dead in a vehicle on a remote road in the Hay River area.

Wearing a black t-shirt, Cayen appeared in N.W.T. Supreme Court by video from the North Slave Correctional Centre for the decision this morning, with both the prosecutor and defence lawyer participating by phone.

Justice Shannon Smallwood denied Cayen's request for release. Her reasons, as well as the representations made at the hearing, are covered by a publication ban.

No date has been set for the 22-year-old's trial. He has elected to be tried by a jury and is seeking to have that trial held in Hay River.

The N.W.T. Supreme Court has called a halt to all jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing orders. No date has been set for resuming them.