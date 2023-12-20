Library in Hay River, N.W.T., removes chairs to stop being a 'hangout warming shelter'

Staff at the public library in Hay River, N.W.T., say that loitering has become such a problem in the facility that they've decided to remove all the indoor seating.

The announcement was made last week on the library's Facebook page.

"In order for our library patrons to have access to library materials and programming in a safe and pleasant environment we have removed all seating to discourage loitering," the post reads.

Head librarian Christine Gyapay says it's an unfortunate move and one they don't take lightly. She says up to 20 people can show up each day, to hang around until a nearby shelter opens for the night.

Library staff know most everyone by name and say they understand the need for a warm place to be during the day. However, they say it has grown into something the library is not properly staffed for.

"We are starting what we've called 'Take Back the Library.' The library has basically become a hangout warming shelter. And it's beyond the library staff ability to cope with it," Gyapay said.

Gyapay says the library should be available and accessible to everyone, and that that is the basic premise of a public library.

"But it's gone way beyond that. And this isn't just Hay River," she said. "Libraries nationally are struggling with these concerns. Large libraries, they have nurses on staff, they have social workers on staff."

So far the Hay River library has been able to offer a table on Wednesday and Friday afternoons to community counseling staff, and they also offer private meeting rooms if needed. Outreach nurses will also come when they are available.

"They have health information to pass out, they can do certain testing here as well," Gyapay said. "They can have private conversations with anyone as well. So that's an important part of library outreach."

But Gyapay also says that it shouldn't just fall on the library to offer services and support to the unhoused population.

"The concerns and issues that we are confronted with here at the library is a town issue. It's a town problem. It's just reflected in the library, but it is a Hay River issue," she said.

Library exploring other options

Hay River currently has an emergency overnight shelter but it is only open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m, leaving patrons to fend for themselves during the day.

Gyapay says removing the chairs at the library is a temporary solution, at best. She says the library committee is exploring options in hope of finding a better solution.

"Eventually ... we're gonna have to put our chairs back, we need seating for the public," she said. "So at what point do we bring that back? Do we hire security and what does that mean?"

"We're exploring, we're looking for what's best for the community, what's best for the library."

CBC News spoke to some of the people who use the library to hang out and stay warm. They agreed that loitering is an issue in the library and they appreciate the services that have been provided so far.

They also expressed the need for a daytime warming shelter, and a place where they can access health and social services. Some said that should have been a priority over the town's "Public Behaviour" bylaw.

In November, town council passed the new bylaw listing a number of behaviours including spitting, loitering, fighting and public intoxication. Fines can range from $100 to $500 for a first time offence.

Beatrice Lepine, a community advocate and elder in Hay River, says what's happening at the library can be blamed on the territorial government.

"Total government failure," she said. "When governments drop the ball on housing people, this is what happens."

'Total government failure,' said community advocate Beatrice Lepine. (Submitted by Beatrice Lepine)

Lepine said that the town needs to do more for the community's vulnerable population and the library staff deserve to feel safe in their workplace.

She believes the new public behaviour bylaw is part of the problem, allowing the Town of Hay River to wash its hands of the issue.

"They passed the public behaviour bylaw thinking they done their part," Lepine said.