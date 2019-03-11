Hay River faces $550K price tag for landfill fire

The now extinguished fire at Hay River's landfill will cost the town an estimated $550,000.

"Certainly, it's a significant cost," Glenn Smith, assistant senior administrative officer for the Town of Hay River, said.

"It wouldn't be something that would budgeted or in an emergency reserve fund. At this point, we're exploring the opportunities for cost coverage around various sources."

Some of the conversations regarding financial help will involve the town's insurance providers, and the territorial and federal governments.

"If it does come back as being a full expense the town has to cover, we will need to consider where we can find those dollars through cost cuts within our operating budget," Smith said.

The town's fire department responded to the fire on March 3. The town declared a "local state of emergency" a week later.

N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola also issued a health advisory as a precaution.

Smith said the fire was extinguished on March 24, and the site is being monitored to make sure it doesn't return.

Drinking water not affected

The town is working with the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board, and the town's own consultants on water sampling and testing. Daily samples are being taken from Hay River, upstream and downstream near the site.

That data is starting to come in, and the town is working with consultants to interpret it now, Smith said.

The costs for that testing, fuel, and transportation, contributed to the price tag the town faces. There were also costs for the equipment necessary to put out the fire, including water trucks, a water pump, and an excavator.

Regular testing is also being conducted where the town's water supply is taken in from Great Slave Lake. That pipe extends about 12 kilometres, "so it's significantly away from any of the [water from] the river that travels into the lake."

"There definitely isn't an impact to the drinking water, at this point, and we don't anticipate that there will be," Smith said.

The town is working on cleaning up the site, including removing leachate.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but it's not believed that it was set on purpose.

"It was certainly something that started well below the surface, and it may have been burning for some time, possibly even years," Smith said.

Firefighters from Fort Smith and Yellowknife helped the town deal with the fire.

The town's fire department is volunteer-based, and the volunteers' employers were understanding regarding letting their employees take time off to fight the fire, Smith said.

There's no specific immediate risk of the fire returning, but there's always a possibility, he said.