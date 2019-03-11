Skip to Main Content
State of emergency declared in Hay River as landfill flares up
An underground fire at the Hay River landfill became a surface fire Saturday evening, the town says.

No immediate threat to the public, town says

Firefighters take on a fire at the landfill in Hay River, N.W.T. on May 26, 2014. Firefighters are fighting a new fire at the landfill that had been burning underground for a week before it flared up Saturday evening. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The Town of Hay River declared a "local state of emergency" Sunday over a fire at the Hay River landfill.

In a press release Sunday, the town said the local fire department has been managing a subsurface fire at the landfill since March 3, but that it flared up Saturday evening.

"Firefighting crews, supported by local heavy equipment and water supply contractors, are now focussing efforts on a surface fire near the south wall of the landfill," the press release states.

As of Sunday, there was no immediate risk to the public despite winds said to be blowing smoke into the community. The health authority is expected to assess air quality and warn the public if there are any concerns.

The landfill is closed to the public, but garbage pickup continues in Hay River.

This is not the first time the town has had to battle fires at the landfill. There have been at least two since 2010.

